Man jailed after shooting at Nashville officer during domestic violence incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is in jail this morning after shooting at a Metro Nashville police officer during a domestic violence situation.

MNPD said the incident happened at 2:30 a.m. Thursday on Plus Park Boulevard. An MNPD officer watched the suspect John Carney chase a woman and threaten to kill her.

Police said as the officer approached the woman, he heard a gunshot. The woman told the officer Carney was armed.

The officer told Carney to drop his weapon. He fled, throwing the 9mm handgun into a wooded area. The weapon was later recovered by an ATF canine.

Authorities took Carney into custody without incident. He is charged with domestic assault, aggravated assault, and aggravated assault on an officer.

The responding officer was not injured by the gunfire.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.