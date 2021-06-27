Man killed, 2 others hurt in overnight Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed and two others hurt in a shooting early Sunday morning in Clarksville.

Police said multiple people were shooting during the incident, which happened around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of College Street. Dashawn Kelly, 31, was killed and two other people were treated at the hospital, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Limited details were released on the shooting, but police said it was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Detective Kilby at 931-648-0656, extension 5651 or the tip line at 931-645-8477.