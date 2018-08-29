Man Killed After Being Ejected From Car In Crash

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. - A Murfreesboro man was killed in a crash on I-840 in Williamson County.

According to the preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nathaniel Morelock was driving west down I-840 at the 39 mile marker when he lost control and slid into a yaw then overturned in the median.

The small utility trailer the vehicle was towing disconnected from the vehicle while still

on the pavement and ended up on the westbound lanes of 840.

Morelock was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle across the east bound lanes to the south side of the eastbound lanes.