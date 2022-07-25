MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed after debris struck his vehicle while he was traveling along I-840 on Sunday.

According to preliminary investigation, the driver of a Ford Mustang was traveling eastbound when the transmission dropped under. This caused debris to ricochet on the asphalt and strike cars traveling westbound.

One of the vehicles was struck in the left front bumper, which caused the hood to come off and slam onto the windshield, deploying the front airbag. Another had debris puncture the front left tire.

A third vehicle, which was driven by 27-year-old Nathanial Perkins was also struck by debris. That debris killed Perkins and exited through the back windshield.

The District Attorney is reviewing whether or not charges will be filed in this crash.