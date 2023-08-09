Watch Now
News

Actions

Man killed after shooting at Madison apartment complex

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 11:14 AM, Aug 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-09 12:14:36-04

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Madison.

According to Metro Police, the incident occurred at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue at the Falcon View Apartments.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found inside a breezeway suffering from a gunshot wound. Following the incident he was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Back to School (1).gif

Everything you need for Back to School