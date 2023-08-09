Man killed after shooting at Madison apartment complex

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Madison.

According to Metro Police, the incident occurred at 8 p.m. Tuesday night in the 200 block of East Palestine Avenue at the Falcon View Apartments.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim was found inside a breezeway suffering from a gunshot wound. Following the incident he was transported to Skyline Medical Center, where he later died.

The Medical Examiner's office is working to identify the man.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.