Man killed, another injured in Kentucky oil well explosion

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — One man was killed and another injured in Greenville, Kentucky after an oil well exploded Monday morning.

The explosion happened around 8:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of KY-853 near the intersection of Teddleton Lane, says the Greenville Fire Department. The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department was also contacted immediately after the explosion.

The responding fire teams found two blown-out oil tanks when they arrived at the scene with "heavy fire showing," according to the Greenville Fire Department's report. The units began immediately extinguishing the fire with roughly 275 gallons of foam and 12,000 gallons of water.

An unidentified man was found around 100 feet away from the oil well and was unresponsive with no pulse. Members of the Greenville Fire Department began medical care on the man at the scene until an EMS team with Owensboro Health Muhlenberg Community Hospital was able to transport him while continuing care.

When they arrived at the hospital, the man was pronounced dead by the Muhlenberg County Coroner's Office.

A second man was taken by EMS for respiratory issues, but his condition is not known at this time.

The Emergency Management team, Kentucky State Fire Marshal's Office and Environmental Protection Agency were at the scene to investigate the explosion and help contain the hazardous materials.