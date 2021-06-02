Man killed in 3-vehicle crash in Rutherford Co.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 66-year-old man died in a crash on Lebanon Pike in Rutherford County Wednesday.

The three-vehicle crash happened near Cherry Lane around 10:39 a.m.

Murfreesboro Police officials say a woman driving a silver 2010 Ford Escape in the southbound lane of Lebanon Pike crossed the double center line hitting the man's 2013 Toyota Prius, forcing it off the roadway into a ditch.

Murfreesboro Police Dept.

The impact caused the driver of the Ford Escape to spin around and hit a gray 2020 Nissan Rogue. The driver of the Nissan suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. The driver of the Escape was not injured but was evaluated by medics as a precaution.

The man in the Prius was trapped in his vehicle. Firefighters with Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department used hydraulic equipment to free him, but he died about an hour later at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

The crash closed Lebanon Pike in both directions between Cherry Lane and Central Valley Pike for hours but has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.