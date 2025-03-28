Man killed in a crash at the intersection of Hart Lane and Ellington Parkway identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man killed in a crash early Friday has been identified as 37-year-old Ronald Botts.

The crash took place at the intersection of Hart Lane and Ellington Parkway.

According to officials, Botts was driving his 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe west on Hart Lane when it appears that he was possibly attempting to enter the southbound ramp to Ellington Parkway but failed to negotiate the turn due to speed, striking a rock wall.

There were no indicators of impairment.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at kelly.broderick@newschannel5.com.