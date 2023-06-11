Man killed in fiery single-vehicle crash in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after a fiery single-vehicle crash in Madison around 6:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to police, the man was driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck at a high rate of speed on Neelys Bend Road before the truck ran off the right side of the roadway. The truck left the roadway after the driver came out of a curve.

The truck struck a large tree and caught fire. Officials say the man was trapped inside the vehicle.

Investigations are ongoing as the Medical Examiner's Office works to verify the driver's identity. Metro Police believe the man to be Mark R. Jones, 40, of Madison, but that has not yet been confirmed.