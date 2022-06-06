Man killed in I-24 West five-car crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead following a fatal car crash on I-24 west Sunday night.

Metro police report that a Dodge Ram tow truck was driving in the far right lane around 9:30 p.m. when the driver of a 2001 BMW Z3 was attempting to pass the truck.

The BMW driver was driving at a high speed and hit the passenger side of the tow truck before rolling over on the shoulder of the highway.

The Dodge tow truck then struck a Honda Ridgeline which rear-ended a Nissan Maxima. The tow truck continued to move forward to the left side of the roadway and hit the front of a Toyota Highlander.

Following the accident, the 37-year-old BMW driver was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner's Office is working to identify the driver. No other occupants were transported to the hospital.

Police report that there were no signs of impairment at the scene with any of the drivers.