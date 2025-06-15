Man killed in officer-involved shooting after firing at deputy in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed by deputies after he fired at an officer during an early morning incident at a Columbia gas station.

According to police, the deputies arrived to investigate a dispatch call to a gas station in the 2400 block of New Lewisburg Highway in Columbia at approximately 3:00 a.m. following reports of possible drug activity and a couple fighting.

They found a man and a woman in a car on the side of the building. After a brief interaction, they identified Clayton Tyler Dodson, who produced a firearm and shot at a deputy, striking the officer in his protective vest.

Both deputies returned fire, striking Dodson, who was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The deputy sustained minor injuries in the incident.

TBI is investigating the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday morning involving the Maury County Sheriff's Office.

