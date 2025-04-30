Officials: Man killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff in Wilson County

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported the death of a man in Wilson County who barricaded himself in his home Tuesday afternoon before reportedly firing a gun at deputies.

TBI said the incident happened around 5:15 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Benders Ferry Road, where deputies from the local sheriff's office responded to a domestic disturbance call "several hours earlier" in the day.

While law enforcement at the scene was negotiating with a man who had barricaded himself inside the home, he fired rounds from a handgun at officers from outside the home, according to the TBI's initial report. Wilson County deputies returned fire and struck the man, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

TBI agents said their investigation is still ongoing and all findings will be shared with District Attorney General Jason Lawson, who presides over the 15th Judicial District.

The identity of the victim has not been released. There were no injuries reported for deputies who were at the scene of the incident.

