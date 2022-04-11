Man killed in parking lot of Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police are investigating the fatal Sunday night shooting of 28-year-old Tarrance Martin. Martin was shot in the parking lot of the Somatel Nashville Airport Hotel in the 400 block of Metroplex drive.

The investigation leads police to believe that Martin was backing into a parking spot when a silver SUV stopped in front of his vehicle. The driver blocked him in, causing Martin to get out of his car.

Officers report that the two got into an argument. During the exchange the SUV driver pulled out a gun and shot Martin several times before driving off.

Martin was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center following the altercation. He died after arriving at the hospital.

Police stated that the suspect is described as a white man with short hair and a full beard. The suspect was also wearing a black t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.