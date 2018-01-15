Man Killed In Shooting On Fort Campbell Boulevard

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville confirmed they’re investigating a homicide.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. Sunday to a shots fired call in the 3100 block of Fort Campbell Boulevard.

They confirmed they found a man on the ground outside. The victim had a gunshot wound and passed away at the scene.

Authorities processed the scene and were interviewing witnesses. They added they do not believe there’s any danger to the public.

Anyone with information has been asked to call Detective McClintock at 931-614-5741 or the Tipsline at 931-645-8477.