Watch Now
News

Actions

Man killed in shooting outside gas station on W Trinity Lane

Trinity Lane fatal shooting 9_6_22.jpeg
WTVF
Trinity Lane fatal shooting 9_6_22.jpeg
Posted at 3:49 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 16:53:40-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead after a shooting at a gas station on West Trinity Lane Monday night.

Christopher Goodale, 43, was shot once in the chest and pronounced dead at a Marathon gas station in the 200 block of W Trinity Lane just before 10:20 p.m., said the Metro Nashville Police Department.

No suspect has been identified at this time. Metro police are continuing to investigate this incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap