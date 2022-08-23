Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Old Hickory Blvd. in Madison

MADISON, Tenn. — A man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in Madison.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, an unidentified 23-year-old male was driving a 2005 Toyota Celica on Old Hickory Blvd. headed east at a high rate of speed around 3:15 p.m. when he lost control at the intersection of Heritage Dr.

The driver struck an electrical pole at the intersection of Old Hickory Blvd. and Heritage Dr. after losing control of the vehicle. He was transported to Skyline Medical Center where he was eventually pronounced deceased.

The MNPD report states that there was no evidence of alcohol or drug involvement at the scene and that the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Efforts are being taken to confirm the driver's identity and notify his next of kin.

NewsChannel 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

