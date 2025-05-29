Man killed in two-vehicle crash on Purple Heart Parkway Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 69-year-old man was killed on Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash on Purple Heart Parkway at Jordan Road.

According to Clarksville Police, the crash involved a Nissan Altima and a second vehicle.

Three occupants from the Nissan were taken to the hospital. The front passenger of the Altima, 69-year-old David Frazier, died from his injuries.

The driver remains in critical condition, while the third passenger is listed in stable condition.

The two individuals in the second vehicle had minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact FACT Investigator Creighton at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5367.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at newsroom@newschannel5.com.