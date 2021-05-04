Man killed in work-related accident in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Clarksville man was killed in a work-related accident when a pallet of construction material fell on him.

Ronnie Thompson, 43, was killed April 27 while working at a home in Hendersonville.

According to a police report, the driver of a skid loader said he was trying to move a pallet but that it had gotten hung up on another one, right where Thompson was standing. The man told Thompson to spot him but the pallet fell on Thompson.

Other employees started CPR before Thompson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Thompson was employed by Valley Interiors.