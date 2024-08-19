Man killed Monday morning in Donelson may have been lured to the location

DONELSON, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police say they believe a man who was killed Monday morning in Donelson was lured to the location.

According to police, the victim arrived at the location just before 1 a.m. with a woman who led him to the back of the home at 2207 Maplecrest Drive.

The gunman who was reportedly waiting nearby ran up and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim died at the scene and the gunman and woman fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

