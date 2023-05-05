Man killed, three injured after stolen Jeep crashes on Anderson Road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A passenger riding in a stolen Jeep died after a crash late Wednesday night on Anderson Road that left three others injured.

A Jeep Grand Cherokee that was reported stolen was headed north on Anderson Road "at a high rate of speed" just before 11:45 p.m. when a Metro police officer with the Hermitage Precinct attempted to stop the vehicle. The Jeep sped off and the officer did not continue to pursue, according to Metro police.

The officer discovered a crash scene where the Jeep struck a utility pole and guardrail at the intersection of Anderson Road and Old Anderson Road. The Jeep was found in the middle of the intersection, and 27-year-old passenger Thaddeus D. Wilkes was also found at the scene, where he was pronounced dead.

Metro police says the driver of the Jeep ran after police officers arrived at the scene of the crash. Three other unidentified passengers in the Jeep, ages 21, 22 and 25, were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. They were all described as having non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun and tools used to steal vehicles were found inside the Jeep, says Metro police.

Investigators are attempting to identify the driver who ran from the scene. No information has been provided regarding charges for the three injured passengers.