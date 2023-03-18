Watch Now
Man killed, woman injured in shooting on McBride Rd.

Posted at 10:25 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 23:25:39-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man is dead and a woman injured after a shooting in Antioch Friday night.

Metro police officers were called to a home in the 4700 block of McBride Rd. just after 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting.

No suspect has been taken into custody, says Metro police. The woman injured in this shooting was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Metro police have not yet identified the male victim killed in this shooting.

NewsChannel5 will update this article when more information becomes available.

