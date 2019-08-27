Man arrested after stealing ambulance from Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man stole an ambulance from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, eventually crashing into a patrol car and driving into the woods before he was caught.

Metro Nashville Police officers responded to a call of a stolen ambulance from the hospital Monday night.

A man took a Rutherford County ambulance from the hospital, police said. Metro officers spotted it on Murfreesboro Road, after using the vehicle's GPS tracking device to keep tabs on it.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver stopped in the road, and officials say he backed into the patrol car damaging the vehicle and causing its airbags to deploy. However, the officer was not injured.

The man drove away, continuing onto Arlington Avenue. He then drove through the intersection at Elm Hill Pike, crashing the ambulance off an embankment and into trees.

Officers took the 50-year-old man into custody without incident, police said.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.