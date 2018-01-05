Millersville Police Search For Pursuit Suspect

MILLERSVILLE, Tenn. - A search got underway overnight for a suspect who allegedly led Millersville police officers on a high-speed chase.

Investigators said Joshua Anderson was driving a stolen car when officers tried to pull him over Thursday.

Anderson allegedly took off, going more than 100 mph on Interstate 65 as he tried to get away from police.

Officers said he eventually ditched the car along the interstate and ran.

Millersville Police think the woman in this pic knows where wanted man, Joshua Anderson is. Know her? Call police. https://t.co/8Ehuol10Nf pic.twitter.com/ypUu1ZaRkP — Sophie N-K (@SophieNC5) January 5, 2018

Police said they believe a woman might know where Anderson is, and right now, they are trying to find out her identity.

If you know where either of them can be found, call Millersville Police at (615)-859-2758.