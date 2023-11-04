Man living with dementia raises $200,000 for Alzheimer's Association with help of famous carrot cakes

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — A local man is using an especially unique talent to help others in a profound way. That work's so admired by the people in his life, they wanted to give him their own thanks.

It's a recipe that's always a hit: flour, cinnamon, sugar, eggs, and three cups of finely chopped baby carrots. They're ingredients in Mike Gann's famous carrot cake.

"I've been making them for 25 years!" Mike smiled. "I've always loved to bake."

He's the Family Services Director at Murfreesboro's Stones River Manor senior living community. He's got big fans in residents Lois Bush and Barbara Tidwell, life enrichment director Shannon Watson, and Manor CEO Kirk Mason.

"When people talk to me about being the head of the Manor, I always say, 'Mike Gann's the heart,'" Kirk said.

"He has taken care of my husband and my brother and myself," Lois added.

"It makes you feel good when you can help others," Mike said.

That, he has certainly done. Over the years, Mike's made his famous carrot cakes for those who donate through him to the Alzheimer's Association. With the help of the cakes, Mike has raised more than $200,000.

"He's a top money maker in this county and the United States," Lois said.

It's amazing to Mike's wife Sheila.

"That would be my family's carrot cake recipe," she smiled. "He has made over 2,000 of them over the years."

There's a reason why the Alzheimer's Association is such a profound cause for Mike. Sheila told us Mike's brothers died from a genetic form of dementia when they were only in their 30s and 40s. His father died from it four days before his 50th birthday. Mike is diagnosed with the same form of dementia.

"I've had it for over 20 years," Mike said. "It's a terrible feeling to have such a thing."

"I noticed the early part of September that Mike was different," Lois said.

"We started noticing an increase in his memory loss and confusion," Sheila continued. "It's just gotten worse since then."

"It's hard to see the loved ones we have go through it," Shannon added.

"We all love him dearly and hate this disease," Barbara said.

"After 30 years here at the Manor, he's had to step away for his own health," Sheila said.

In the midst of this, the Manor wanted to say something to Mike. Residents and staff gathered one afternoon for a party in honor of Mike.

"We want to say thank you specifically for all the things Mike has done for us," said Shannon. "We just want to make sure he knows how very loved and appreciated he is."

"I have no children," Lois said. "He's been like a son to me. I couldn't have had a better son. He knows how I feel about him."

"I get through it one day at a time," Mike said. "I have a wonderful wife, and I am very thankful that I have her. I don't know what I would do without her."

On the morning of the Rutherford County Walk to End Alzheimer's, the team at the Manor brought carrot cupcakes from Mike's recipe. Mike walked through the crowd, sporting a purple cape.

"Superman's got his red cape," said Mike. "The color for Alzheimer's is purple. Myself having dementia, I care about Alzheimer's. I care about these families that go through this. The more I make, the more can hopefully go toward one day finding a cure for Alzheimer's. I've made a difference in people's lives."

"I hope people continue his legacy and continue searching for a cure for dementia and Alzheimer's," Sheila said. "He's still going strong. He has his weakness and his moments, but he's still going."

Mike is still raising money for the Alzheimer's Association. To give directly through Mike, visit here. He's hoping for another big finish this year.