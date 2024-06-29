Man murdered near late-night robbery at Cedar Creek Marina and Restaurant

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Around midnight Saturday, there was a robbery at Cedar Creek Marina and Restaurant in Mt. Juliet.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, two of the staff were assaulted and forced to open the safe. After the robbery, the suspects ran away from the scene.

When the Wilson County police arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive and attempted to revive him — he had several gunshot injuries, and unfortunately died on scene.

The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened after the robbery — occurring while the suspects were fleeing the scene.

They believe these two incidents are connected.

If you have any information about the crime you should:



call Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550

give information anonymously at (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website

Call Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 615-444-1459

give information anonymously on the Wilson County Sheriff's website.