Man on parole for murder charge, arrested on multiple gun and drug charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man on parole for 2009 murder charges has been arrested on multiple gun and drug charges.

Metro Nashville Police Department arrested Ronetrius Roberson, 41, after a months-long narcotics distribution investigation on Friday.

Roberson is on parole for facilitation of first-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder convictions in Nashville. Roberson was wanted on Friday for an outstanding warrant for allegedly selling fentanyl to a police operative.

Officials went to Roberson's workplace in Antioch on Friday. Upon arrival, Roberson unsuccessfully attempted to flee. Roberson was found carrying 10 hydrocodone pills, 1.5 grams of powder that field tested positive for fentanyl and $4,475.

Metro Nashville Police Department

Police search Roberson's 2020 Honda Accord and discovered half a pound of marijuana, 27 grams of powder that field tested positive for fentanyl, two loaded pistols, digital scales and drug paraphernalia.

Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant in Roberson's home on Dabbs Avenue. Police found an additional three loaded guns in the home. The guns were seized alongside a 2018 Nissan Altima, eight firearm magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Officials report that two of the five guns found were stolen.

Roberson's first-degree murder and second-degree murder convictions come from 2009 shooting at a Nashville apartment complex where a man from Madison County was killed, and another wounded.

Roberson is now jailed on multiple felony drug and gun charges.

This investigation was conducted by the Specialized Investigations Division Neighborhood Safety Unit, the TBI Middle Tennessee Drug Related Death Task Force and TITANS detectives.