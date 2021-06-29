Man pleads guilty to vandalizing Metro courthouse during protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of malicious destruction of property at the Metro Courthouse during last year's destructive protest in downtown Nashville.

Wesley Somers, 26, made the plea in U.S. District Court, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Mary Jane Stewart for the Middle District of Tennessee.

On May 30, activists gathered in downtown Nashville following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. While the protest began peacefully, some attending the event began vandalizing property in the downtown, including setting fire to the historic building.

Somers was charged on June 3, 2020, and was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 14, 2020.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, Somers can be seen in video clips and photos trying to smash windows and holding an accelerant, which had been set on fire, and placed through the window of the Courthouse.

Somers will be sentenced on December 1, 2021, and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 20 years in prison.