Man previously convicted for burglary sought for three East Nashville break-ins

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man accused of breaking into an East Nashville restaurant.

According to police, 41-year-old Jeffery Peterkin is wanted for burglary, theft and vandalism in connection to a break-in at Boombozz Craft Pizza on August 26.

Peterkin has previously been convicted of burglary five times in Davidson and Rutherford County in the last decade. He is also accused of two other burglaries at East Nashville business, including at the Shoppes on Fatherland.

Metro Nashville Police Department Jeffery Peterkin

Metro police said Boombozz was broken into around 12:45 a.m. when the suspect broke out a window on a roll-up garage door. Electronics, liquor and two cash drawers were reportedly taken from the business.

Anyone with information on where Peterkin may be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.