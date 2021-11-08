Man pulls gun at North Nashville church service, disarmed by congregation members

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The heroic actions of congregation members saved a church from further violence on Sunday afternoon when a man was disarmed after pulling a gun during the service.

According to Metro Police, 26-year-old Dezire Baganda was sitting at the front of the Nashville Light Mission Pentecostal Church on the 900 block of West Trinity Lane when he pulled a gun out and walked up to the alter where the pastor was praying with several members.

Baganda told everyone to get up while he waved and pointed the handgun towards the congregation. A member then tackled him to the ground from behind with several jumping in to assist, holding Baganda on the ground until officers arrived.

According to the pastor, even though Baganda was not a member of the church, he still attended services before.

He is charged with 15 counts of Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Multiple counts are expected to be added in the coming days.