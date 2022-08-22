Watch Now
News

Actions

Man purposefully drives truck into 2 police cars in Mt. Juliet, one other car hit

Mt. Juliet Police Car damaged on Alsdale Dr.
Mt. Juliet Police
Mt. Juliet Police car damaged on Alsdale Dr.
Mt. Juliet Police Car damaged on Alsdale Dr.
Posted at 8:53 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 21:53:17-04

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after purposefully driving a truck into two police vehicles and one civilian car on Alsdale Drive in Mt. Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police reported around 8 p.m. the man drove the truck into the police vehicles as officers were investigating a domestic-related incident. Officers on foot were forced to move from the truck's path.

The male suspect was injured when he crashed into the second police car and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was harmed during the incident.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap