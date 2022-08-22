Man purposefully drives truck into 2 police cars in Mt. Juliet, one other car hit

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 21-year-old man is in custody after purposefully driving a truck into two police vehicles and one civilian car on Alsdale Drive in Mt. Juliet.

The Mt. Juliet Police reported around 8 p.m. the man drove the truck into the police vehicles as officers were investigating a domestic-related incident. Officers on foot were forced to move from the truck's path.

The male suspect was injured when he crashed into the second police car and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No one else was harmed during the incident.