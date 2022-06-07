Man questioned in Cheatham County for potential CMA Fest threat

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man accused of making threats was taken into custody in Cheatham County. He allegedly made threats possibly targeting crowds at CMA Fest via an email.

Law enforcement officers are on heightened alert and security is tight with CMA Fest about to begin. It all comes especially in light of all the recent mass shootings around the country.

The person who received the threatening email alerted authorities in Cheatham County, the Tennessee State Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The threat was specific enough to spark an immediate manhunt in Middle Tennessee.

Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove confirmed that authorities have located the individual. He has been taken in for questioning and a mental evaluation.

Breedlove said the man does own several guns and those weapons will be assessed.

For now, no charges have been filed.