Man returns to prison after appeals court reverses his release in 2005 murder case

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Thomas Clardy returned to prison Friday after an appeals court reversed a 2023 decision that had overturned his murder conviction and freed him after 17 years behind bars.

Clardy walked back into Riverbend Maximum Security prison surrounded by family and supporters wearing "Justice for Thomas" T-shirts.

"I stand here to tell you again, I'm innocent. I walk back into these prison walls knowing that I'm an innocent man," Clardy said.

Clardy was convicted in 2007 for a 2005 shooting at a Madison auto-repair shop that killed Kirk Clouatre and injured Kirk's brother and wife. He received a life sentence.

His lawyers say no physical evidence has ever tied Clardy to the crime, no motive was ever presented at trial, and he was at home with his pregnant wife at the time of the shooting.

"Thomas is innocent. We love you, Thomas," said Keon Cooper, Clardy's future stepson.

During his nearly two years of freedom following the district court's 2023 ruling, Clardy had begun rebuilding his life — getting engaged, finding employment, and turning his life around.

The state appeals decision now requires Clardy to complete his life sentence despite his continued claims of innocence.

"But I'm going to do only what I know to do, and that's believing in my faith in God and walk back into these gates knowing that I will be home," Clardy said.

Clardy's attorneys have filed two clemency petitions — one for exoneration and another for commutation. He made a direct appeal to Tennessee's governor during his statement before returning to prison.

"I ask you, Governor Lee, please know that I'm innocent," Clardy said. "I ask that you please, please give heart to this and let me return back home to my family."

The Clouatre family maintains they believe the right man was convicted and are prepared to present their case again if necessary.

According to Metro Police's Cold Case website, Clardy was the only person convicted in the case, while two other suspects remain unidentified and at large.

Authorities encourage anyone with information about the case to contact police.

