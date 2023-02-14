Man riding dirt bike on Lebanon Pike killed in crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was killed in a collision involving a dirt bike on Lebanon Pike Tuesday morning.

James Sealy II, 24, was driving an Apollo dirt bike headed east on Lebanon Pike around 7 a.m. when a Mazda CX-5 hit him during an attempt to make a left turn at Guill Court, says Metro police.

Metro police report Sealy was alert at the scene but "became unresponsive" at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was taken for treatment. Sealy later died at the hospital.

A preliminary investigation into the crash determined that the dirt bike Sealy was driving did hot have any lights.

Neither Sealy nor the driver of the Mazda had any signs of impairment, says Metro police.