Man robbed at 7-Eleven in East Nashville encourages people to be more careful

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — We all know it's important to be careful and have your guard up when you're out by yourself, especially when it's dark out.

"If someone wants to take advantage of you and they see an opportunity, they're going to do it," Dylan O'Byrne said.

O'Byrne — a new Nashville resident — was stopping by a 7-Eleven around 2:00 a.m. after leaving a bar and grill in East Nashville. On his way back to his car, four guys walked up to him, two of them wearing ski masks. One of them pointed a gun at his face.

"Im thinking, 'I could take this guy,' and as I'm thinking that second gun comes behind me on the back of my neck, I feel the cold metal," O'Byrne said. "I went into self-preservation mode."

The four men tried to take off with his car, but the suspects were using the wrong key. Instead, they were able to get away with his wallet.

Since the incident, he's started paying more attention to his surroundings.

"I put that stuff out there because people should be more careful. Especially this area looks like it's nicer, it looks like crime has been pushed out, but crime doesn't know borders, it doesn't know zip codes. It'll creep in wherever it wants to, wherever it sees the opportunity," he said.

The suspects also used his card to order DoorDash, and when he tried to get help from the delivery service, they couldn't do much. He was able to get some of his stuff back after a woman found his cards at a gas station.

But O'Byrne says it's his wallet that holds the most sentimental value, and he hopes he can find it.

