Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Apartment Parking Lot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was robbed at gunpoint near his home, and now police have been searching for the suspect.
Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the crime happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dominion House Apartments off Linbar Drive.
Officers said the victim was in the parking lot of the complex when a man, in his 20s or 30s, robbed him at gunpoint and got away with his wallet.
Anyone with information on the crime has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.