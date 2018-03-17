Man Robbed At Gunpoint In Apartment Parking Lot

6:54 PM, Mar 17, 2018

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was robbed at gunpoint near his home, and now police have been searching for the suspect.

Officials with the Metro Nashville Police Department said the crime happened around 12:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dominion House Apartments off Linbar Drive.

Officers said the victim was in the parking lot of the complex when a man, in his 20s or 30s, robbed him at gunpoint and got away with his wallet.

Anyone with information on the crime has been urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

