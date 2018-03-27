Man Robbed Trying To Help Women In Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Metro Nashville Police searched for two women accused of cutting a man and then robbing him early Tuesday.

The incident happened at an Exxon gas station on Rosa Parks Boulevard at about 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

The man told police the two women were waving him down, so he pulled into the gas station to see if they needed help. That's when one of them walked up to his driver's side door and cut his arm. The other woman then approached the window and took money from the man.

The victim's arm was injured, but he didn't go to the hospital.

Investigators said the two women left the gas station in a white sedan.