NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man dressed in professional attire robbed a Nashville bank.

According to Metro Nashville Police officials, the man dressed in a suit and tie robbed the U.S. Bank's Harding Pike location.

It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:15 p.m. when the man passed a robbery demand to the clear, who complied.

Anyone with information on the robbery suspect was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-725-7463.