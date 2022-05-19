Man sentenced in deadly shooting of Rasheed Walker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man involved in the shooting of former MNPS employee Rasheed Walker pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in November 2020 outside the Wireless Z store on Dr. D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard. Investigators arrested Robert Rasean Smith in 2021 for the murder.

Officials from the Davidson County District Attorney's office said Smith will serve a 44-year sentence at 100%. Authorities originally charged Smith with first-degree murder. The sentence is the highest ever received in the office for second-degree murder.

"Of course, no amount of time is enough for the loss of life, but we feel that this sentence is appropriate," spokesperson Steve Hayslip said.

Walker, 31, was a teacher's aide at Cora Howe School for more than a decade, when he helped special education students.