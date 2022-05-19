Watch
News

Actions

Man sentenced in deadly shooting of Rasheed Walker

IMG_6419.jpg
WTVF
Rasheed Walker
IMG_6419.jpg
Posted at 1:53 PM, May 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-19 14:53:23-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man involved in the shooting of former MNPS employee Rasheed Walker pleaded guilty earlier this month to second-degree murder.

The shooting happened in November 2020 outside the Wireless Z store on Dr. D.B. Todd Junior Boulevard. Investigators arrested Robert Rasean Smith in 2021 for the murder.

Officials from the Davidson County District Attorney's office said Smith will serve a 44-year sentence at 100%. Authorities originally charged Smith with first-degree murder. The sentence is the highest ever received in the office for second-degree murder.

"Of course, no amount of time is enough for the loss of life, but we feel that this sentence is appropriate," spokesperson Steve Hayslip said.

Walker, 31, was a teacher's aide at Cora Howe School for more than a decade, when he helped special education students.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap