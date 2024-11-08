Man sentenced to life in prison after Clarksville murder in 2020

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A judge sentenced a man to life in prison after the murder of a man inside a restaurant in 2020.

Seth Stephens, 28, was killed in a shooting in 2020 at King Mao, located in the 200 block of Needmore Road. In 2022, police arrested Jaelyn Deon Gant, with assistance from the Joliet Police Department in Illinois. Gant has been held in custody in Illinois on charges unrelated to Stephens' death.

Here is how the judge came back with the sentencing:



Second-degree murder: 25 years

First-degree murder in perpetration of a crime: Life, 60 years (minus credited time served up to 15%)

Especially Aggravated Robbery: 25 years (consecutive)

Convicted felon in possession of a weapon: 12 years

Gant’s total sentence is life in prison plus 25 years.

