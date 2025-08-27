Man seriously injured in Nashville shooting; 1 suspect in custody, search ongoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike, the site of Taqueria Santa Anita #2, near JR Market/Mercado. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Metro police say one suspect is in custody, and authorities are still searching for a second suspect. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and Metro police K9 units are assisting in the search.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the scene is active and ongoing.

