Man seriously injured in Nashville shooting; 1 suspect in custody, search ongoing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot Wednesday afternoon in the 5300 block of Nolensville Pike, the site of Taqueria Santa Anita #2, near JR Market/Mercado. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.
Metro police say one suspect is in custody, and authorities are still searching for a second suspect. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter and Metro police K9 units are assisting in the search.
Circumstances surrounding the shooting remain unclear, and the scene is active and ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at holly.lehren@newschannel5.com.
Rebecca: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/a2/d9/fb69982545c59e9836fbe80fe431/rebecca-recommends.png
Carrie: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/2e/72/be0f23854c54a228c9d6138c9847/carrie-recommends-header.png
Ben: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/df/c4/19fa7c504480938f39a431e3b276/ben-recommends-header.png
Rhori: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/5b/25/a224d13d47739165c92b94e643db/rhori-recommends-header.png
Lelan: https://ewscripps.brightspotcdn.com/af/54/833bf879454097a398bd44f723de/lelan-recommends.png
Music lessons for just 50 cents! A Nashville music school has been providing that to area students for over 40 years including for the city's current mayor. As a child, I always wanted to take piano lessons. I was able to for about 6 months but had to stop due to family finances. I would have loved to have had access to a program like this at the W. O. Smith Music School.
- Lelan Statom