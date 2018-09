Man Seriously Injured In Shooting On 21st Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police were able to locate a crime scene after a victim showed up at the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said they were notified of a victim at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital with injuries to his abdomen from a shooting. The shooting took place either late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

After the victim was evaluated, he was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for surgery. His condition was unknown.

Officials said they found the crime scene consisting of shell casings in the 100 block of 21st Avenue North.

Police added they do not yet have a description of the suspect. The investigation remained ongoing.