Man serving time for aggravated rape indicted for 1996 murder

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a man currently serving time in a Tennessee prison has been accused in a 25-year-old murder case.

James T. Manning, 48, was booked on a first-degree murder charge on Thursday for the death of Jacques A. Smith. In June 1996, Smith was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the head inside his home on Little Hamilton Street.

The case was investigated by detectives in the cold case unit, leading to this week's indictment. Police said robbery may have been the motive in Smith's death.

Manning is currently serving time at Trousdale Turner Correctional Center for an aggravated rape conviction in the late 1990s.