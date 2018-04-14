Man Sets Fire To Toilet Paper At Waffle House

Light Rain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was charged with aggravated arson after he set a Waffle House bathroom on fire.
Police said Carey Tastet called police from the restaurant Friday on Harding Place saying he thought someone was following him.
Before officers arrived, he reportedly walked into the men’s bathroom and started lighting toilet paper on fire. The fire caused damage to the floor.
Customers were inside the restaurant at the time. Tastet was taken to General Hospital because he seemed feverish, and he was later booked into jail.