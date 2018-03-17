Man Shot After Confronting Suspects During Crime

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was reportedly shot when he confronted three people trying to break into his vehicle.

The incident happened in the 1000 block of Thompson Place just before 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities said they got to the scene and found the male victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.

He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

The victim told police he confronted three men — either in their late teens or early 20s — who were allegedly trying to break into the victim’s vehicle.

One of the suspects reportedly pulled out a handgun and fired two rounds at the victim. They fled on foot.

The investigation remained ongoing.

