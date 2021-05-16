Man shot and injured in Madison protecting his sister, suspect still on the loose

MADISON, Tenn. (WTVF) — One man was shot and injured in a shooting on Saturday in Madison after he intervened in a dispute between his sister and her boyfriend.

The shooting happened at 500 Chyenne Boulevard.

According to Metro officerse on the scene, the incident involved three people where an argument broke out between the victim's sister and her boyfriend, at which point he decided to step in. The suspect then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times.

The suspect immediately fled the scene.

The victim was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is in stable condition after having emergency surgery.

The sister was also taken to a hospital for other unrelated issues but is also believed to be fine.

The suspect is still on the loose and police say he's possibly still armed.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will keep you updated as we learn more information.

