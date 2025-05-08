Man shot and killed following argument at Gallatin park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was shot and killed late Wednesday at the Lock 4 Park boat ramp in Gallatin.

Police say 30-year-old Miles Hanna was found dead near the second boat launch location just after 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

24-year-old Will Wheatley was arrested by Gallatin PD following their investigation into what led to the shooting.

Police say the shooting happened after an argument between the two men.

Wheaton has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Gallatin PD at 615-452-1313.

