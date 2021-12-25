Man shot and killed in his car on Nolensville Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating a deadly shooting on Nolensville Pike after a man was found shot and killed in his car.

The shooting took place around 3:20 a.m. Sunday morning and police identified the victim as 22-year-old Edil Hernandez.

Police investigation shows that Hernandez was driving his Chevy Camaro at the 4500 block of Nolensvlle Pike when another vehicle pulled up next to him. Someone in that car fired shots towards Hernandez, which hit his head and ended up killing him.

Detectives were told that a relative of Hernandez was involved in an argument at the San Jose Fiesta Restaurant on Wallace Road earlier that night. That relative ended up leaving prior to Hernandez.

Witnesses told police that once Hernandez left, he was followed by a red Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and a second vehicle. Shots were reportedly fired from both the truck and the second vehicle that passed Hernandez's car.

Anyone with information about the murder of Edil Hernandez or who may have been in that red Tacoma is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.