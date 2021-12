NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police Department detectives said emergency personnel transported one man after being shot at a Dickerson Pike apartment complex.

The incident happened early Sunday morning at 1:30 at 3474 Dickerson Pike.

Police said the man was shot above the torso and couldn't immediately indicate a motive for the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with NewsChannel 5 for updates.