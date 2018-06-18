Man Shot At In Antioch While Chasing Men Who Robbed Him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man robbed at an Antioch gas station tried to chase down the suspects early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Monday at a Mapco gas station on Bell Road, near Interstate 24.

Metro Nashville police said the suspects took money from the victim and drove away, but the victim decided to take matters into his own hands and chase after them. The victim followed the robbers onto I-24, where he said they fired gunshots at him.

The victim was injured when those gunshots shattered his windshield, and the glass cut his neck.

The victim then returned to the Mapco and called police for help.

Investigators do not have much of a description of the suspects.

Police said if you are ever in a situation like this, call 911 right away from a safe location.