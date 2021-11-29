Man shot during argument at North Nashville apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An argument turned into gunfire at a North Nashville apartment complex Sunday night, with one man taken to the hospital.

Metro Nashville police were called to the scene near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard, just west of the Looby Community Center, at about 11:15p.m. Sunday.

Investigators said two men got into a fight. Both pulled guns, and one man fired at the other. The victim was hit in his "lower extremities," Metro police said. He took himself to the hospital and is expected to be alright.

Metro Police said no one was in custody in connection with the shooting.